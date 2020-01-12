Congress leader Shashi Tharoor joins anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh, Jamia

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday joined the protest against CitizenshipAmendmentAct and NationalRegisterofCitizens at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Milia Islamia. Tharoor in his address said, '' Dissent is very precious in our country, it is important to understand students deserve support.'' Tharoor was accompanied with Congress state President Subhash Chopra in his visit

Tharoor took to Twitter and shared the information writing, ''Addressed a packed throng of students at ⁦@jamiamillia_⁩ with ⁦@INCDelhi⁩ President Subhash Chopra. So thick were the crowds and so blocked the traffic that we had to walk the last fifteen minutes to reach the site. But the audience’s enthusiasm made it all worthwhile.''

While speaking to the students in Jamia Tharoor condemned the violence against students here and said ''Jamia and JNU have been sites for very shameful misbehaviour. In Jamia, the police themselves burst into the hostels and libraries and injured some students.''

"It is about supporting the protest and also objecting the manner in which the students have been dealt with. It is important to understand that the students deserve support," the Congress leader said.

Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tharoor said, "The second problem is Amit Shah himself explicitly linking it with a nationwide NRC. So, these are the two things we are opposing."

Meanwhile, the Congress leader also faced protests outside Jamia when the protesters raised posters and slogans of "La ilaha illallah" during his speech.

On the other hand, Amit Shah renewed attack on Congress and other opposition parties for spreading rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and instilling fears in the minds of minority community members about the law while he was speaking at a public meeting organised in Jabalpur.

The Citizenship Act allows Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who faced religious persecution, and came to India before December 31, 2014, to get citizenship in India.