Congress May Revoke Ban On Cow Slaughter, Hijab, Hints Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru: New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge has indicated that the state government may consider revoking the ban on cow slaughter and wearing hijab in schools imposed by the previous BJP government in the state. Speaking to a private news channel, Priyank Kharge said not just “cow slaughter or hijab, any rule imposed by the BJP government can go if found to be regressive and against the state's economic and social growth.’’

The Karnataka Congress leader also said that the anti-cow slaughter bill introduced by the previous Basavaraj Bommai government is an “impediment to the state's progress and development” and entails massive financial burdens.

Riving his point home, the Karnataka Minister said the previous BJP government's finance department had come to this conclusion after careful deliberation. Priyank Kharge also categorically rejected any fear of political backlash, saying that the Congress government is focussing on “economics, not politics.”

The Karnataka Congress MLA further stated that the anti-cow slaughter bill was brought only to please the BJP's "bosses in Nagpur", which made neither farmers nor the industry happy. Kharge, who handles the rural development and Panchayati Raj portfolios, said the BJP's plans regarding cow protection were also economic liabilities.

Five Poll Guarantees Soon: Kharge

Priyank Kharge said that the Congress government will try to implement the five poll guarantees as soon as possible, but there will be certain "rules and regulations". "The blueprint of the five guarantees and we will ensure that it is done as soon as possible. Every government scheme - central or state - comes with certain rules and regulations. There is no scheme that is free for all, we will do it," he said.

The five 'main' guarantees promised by the party in its poll manifesto are -- 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).