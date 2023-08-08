Congress Mulling Poll Strategy With State Units For Lok Sabha Elections

NEW DELHI: With the Congress gearing up for the next year's Lok Sabha polls, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Assam unit leaders at All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters here. Party leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting. Following the meeting, the Congress chief said that the party in the Northeastern state is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections and that they are reinvigorating the organisation.

"In Assam, the Congress party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. We are reinvigorating the organisation. All leaders and workers must reach out to people and expose the misgovernance and incompetence of the BJP. Congress party built Assam, brick by brick, and ensured peace, progress and welfare of the state," Kharge said in a tweet.

"Today, the strategy meeting with @INCAssam leaders focussed on some crucial issues facing the state," he added. Apart from this, the Congress central leadership is stepping up preparations for Assembly elections in five states--Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. The party’s central leaders have met senior state leadership from over 20 states for better coordination and smooth planning for elections.



Party sources said Kharge will go for campaigning in the five-poll bound states beginning with Chhattisgarh next week. The Congress chief would hold rally on August 13 in Raipur, on August 18 in Telangana and on August 22 in Bhopal. Kharge is scheduled to address a rally in Jaipur on August 23.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be doing aggressive campaigning in poll-bound states.