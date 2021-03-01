Congress to contest on 92 seats in the upcoming West Bengal assembly election

Kolkata: West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday (March 1) announced that the Congress and the Left have finalised their seat-sharing ratio for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

While addressing the press, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury revealed that the Congress party will be contesting 92 seats in the forthcoming elections. “The list of candidates will be announced in the next two days,” he added.

"As per discussions held with the left so far, 92 seats have been finalised for Congress to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election. The list of candidates for these seats will be announced in two days," Chowdhury said.

He also revealed that the party initially had demanded 130 seats. "We demanded 130 seats, in the beginning, the left front might have accommodated us with more seats but we had to keep the gap for other parties such as RJD & NCP. Now we don't have to share seats with RJD & NCP but our offer is open for others."

The Left Front Chairman Biman Bose also addressed the press and said after today’s discussion, it was felt that there won't be any problem to proceed further with the alliance, reported Times Now.

Meanwhile, the assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1.

The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.

