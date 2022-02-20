हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

Congress's 19,000 workers went to jail for Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi in Raebareli

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Congress party workers, including her, went to jails and were harassed while trying to get justice for farmers, women and backward people in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress&#039;s 19,000 workers went to jail for Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi in Raebareli

New Delhi: Congress co-in charge in Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (February 20) reminded the voters of the state about the struggles of her party for getting justice for the underprivileged and wronged victims of the state.

The leader added that Congress party workers, including her, went to jails and were harassed while trying to get justice for farmers, women and backward people in Uttar Pradesh.

“Congress's 19,000 workers went to jail in the last 1.5yrs, for you (public). Congress will waive off farmers' loans as in Chhattisgarh, half electricity bills, empower women; we gave tickets to 40% women, doesn't matter if they win/lose, at least they're fighting,” said Gandhi in an election rally in Raebareli.

Targeting the ruling BJP government on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi recalled the heinous Hathras Gang rape case and said that her workers were stopped by the police but o security was provided to the victim or her family.

“The whole police force was there to stop us from meeting the family of the Dalit woman who was raped in Hathras. Where were they when she was getting raped? The family told us that they didn't get any help, & were instead getting patrolled,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress general secretary also said that the BJP has forgotten its 'raj dharma' of serving the common people and is only working for big businesses.

Addressing the rally, Gandhi also hit out at the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of stoking religious sentiments to divert people's attention from issues such as unemployment and those related to farmers.

The Congress leader also trained her guns at the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying Akhilesh Yadav, who was nowhere to be seen, has now come out to seek votes.

Uttar Pradesh, a state with 403 constituencies is undergoing polling in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar Pradesh assembly pollsUP pollsPriyanka Gandhi Vadrapriyanka gandhi in raebareli
Next
Story

EC further eases curbs on poll campaigns, restores number of star campaigners amid Covid-19 decline

Must Watch

PT21M11S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: 5 signs of nuclear war