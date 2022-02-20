Congress's 19,000 workers went to jail for Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi in Raebareli

New Delhi: Congress co-in charge in Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (February 20) reminded the voters of the state about the struggles of her party for getting justice for the underprivileged and wronged victims of the state.

The leader added that Congress party workers, including her, went to jails and were harassed while trying to get justice for farmers, women and backward people in Uttar Pradesh.

“Congress's 19,000 workers went to jail in the last 1.5yrs, for you (public). Congress will waive off farmers' loans as in Chhattisgarh, half electricity bills, empower women; we gave tickets to 40% women, doesn't matter if they win/lose, at least they're fighting,” said Gandhi in an election rally in Raebareli.

Targeting the ruling BJP government on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi recalled the heinous Hathras Gang rape case and said that her workers were stopped by the police but o security was provided to the victim or her family.

“The whole police force was there to stop us from meeting the family of the Dalit woman who was raped in Hathras. Where were they when she was getting raped? The family told us that they didn't get any help, & were instead getting patrolled,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress general secretary also said that the BJP has forgotten its 'raj dharma' of serving the common people and is only working for big businesses.

Addressing the rally, Gandhi also hit out at the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of stoking religious sentiments to divert people's attention from issues such as unemployment and those related to farmers.

The Congress leader also trained her guns at the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying Akhilesh Yadav, who was nowhere to be seen, has now come out to seek votes.

Uttar Pradesh, a state with 403 constituencies is undergoing polling in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

