Contract killer arrested in Punjab for killing woman

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Saturday said that they have arrested a contract killer who was allegedly hired by the husband of the woman who was shot dead in in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali near here earlier this month.

Jaswinder Singh, 40, was arrested from Bathinda district, Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal told the media in Mohali town.

The crime took place in Kharar town in Mohali district on December 5.

Sarabjit Kaur was shot dead when she was parking her scooter outside a school.

Her husband Harvinder Singh, who is believed to be settled abroad and had strained relations with his wife, was the prime suspect, said the police.

Jaswinder Singh was hired for Rs 5 lakh to kill the woman, the police official said. He was given Rs 1 lakh in advance.

A .32 bore licensed weapon, cartridges and a four-wheeler used in the crime were recovered from the accused possession, Chahal said.

An accomplice of Jaswinder Singh has been identified and would be arrested soon, he added.