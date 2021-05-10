हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Convene special parliament session on COVID crisis: Adhir Ranjan writes to President Kovind

In a letter to the President, Chowdhury said that a special “covid crisis” session should be held so that the MPs could discuss about the constituencies they represent.

File Photo

New Delhi: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday (May 10) urged President Ram Nath Kovind to convene a special session of parliament to discuss the COVID-19 situation prevailing in the country.

“Corona pandemic in the Country is in a grave situation and you must be well informed about the exact scenario. In this critical situation I would urge your kind conscious to convene a special (covid crisis) session of Parliament,” Chowdhury wrote in the letter.

He said the session was needed as “India consists of a number of constituencies and each Member of Parliament represents his/her constituency from respective State has some say about the condition of people therein and in order to find a way to ease lives of suffering people”.

The request from the Congress party comes at a time the country is facing the second wave of the pandemic that is having a devastating impact on the people. Many opposition leaders have demanded for the functioning of parliamentary panels by virtual means.

India has touched a record number of COVID-19 cases in recent days. After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

