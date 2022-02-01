Cop shot at by terrorists in Kashmir's Shopian, admitted to hospital

A policeman was today shot at by terrorists in Kashmir's Shopian district. A police official said that the gunmen fired upon the policeman identified as Shabir Ahmad, leaving him critically injured.

"Two bike borne terrorists fired up on him near his residence at Amshipora shopian, the cop has been shifted to Srinagar in critical condition," the official added.

"The cop, who received 2 bullets, was posted at Wachi police post," he said further.

The policeman was shifted to District hospital Shopian where from he was shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, police and army condoned off the entire area to nab the attackers.