Aurangabad

Cops trying to prevent religious gathering attacked in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

At least 15 people have been taken in the custody in connection with the attack on police team.

IANS photo

Aurangabad: A team of police personnel was pelted with stones when they went to verify a report about a religious gathering being held at a place of worship in Bidkin village in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. The incident took place on April 28.

A police official sustained minor injuries in the incident which occurred around 7:30 pm. Confirming the incident, district Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil told PTI that a case was being registered. "A team of Bidkin Police received information that 35-40 people have gathered at a mosque to offer prayers. When a police team went to verify this information, they were pelted with stones," she said. 

At least 15 people have been taken in the custody in connection with the attack on police team.

Religious and social gatherings are banned in view of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown across the country.

On April 26, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to Muslims to offer prayers at their homes during ongoing Ramzan month.

Tags:
AurangabadMaharashtralockdownCoronavirusCOVID-19
