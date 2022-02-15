Corbevax is safe, will be administered in two doses, says NTAGI chief

New Delhi: Chairman of Covid-19 Working Group of NTAGI, Dr NK Arora on Tuesday (February 15) said that the Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax is a safe vaccine and will be administered with two doses like other vaccines.

"Corbevax is a safe vaccine and local reactions are also less. The antibody level of this vaccine is also very high. Overall Corbevax is a very useful vaccine. It will have 2 primary doses just like other vaccines in India," told Dr Arora to ANI.

This comes after India`s apex drug regulatory body Drugs Controller General of India`s Subject Expert Committee on Monday (February 14) granted the restricted emergency use authorisation to Biological E`s Covid vaccine Corbevax for adolescents in the 12 to 18 years age bracket. However, the approval is subject to certain conditions, said a source familiar with the development.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV