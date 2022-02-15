हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
corbevax

Corbevax is safe, will be administered in two doses, says NTAGI chief

The antibody level of the Corbe vax Covid-19 vaccine is very high and overall it is a very useful vaccine, says Dr NK Arora, Chairman of Covid-19 Working Group of NTAGI.

Corbevax is safe, will be administered in two doses, says NTAGI chief

New Delhi: Chairman of Covid-19 Working Group of NTAGI, Dr NK Arora on Tuesday (February 15) said that the  Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax is a safe vaccine and will be administered with two doses like other vaccines.

"Corbevax is a safe vaccine and local reactions are also less. The antibody level of this vaccine is also very high. Overall Corbevax is a very useful vaccine. It will have 2 primary doses just like other vaccines in India," told Dr Arora to ANI.

This comes after India`s apex drug regulatory body Drugs Controller General of India`s Subject Expert Committee on Monday (February 14) granted the restricted emergency use authorisation to Biological E`s Covid vaccine Corbevax for adolescents in the 12 to 18 years age bracket. However, the approval is subject to certain conditions, said a source familiar with the development.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
corbevaxCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Karnataka hijab row: High Court to continue hearing on Wednesday

Must Watch

PT5M21S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: India asks Indian students to leave Ukraine