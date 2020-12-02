Coronavirus caller tune: Here's how to stop it on Airtel, Jio, Vodafone and BSNL number

If you are tired of hearing the coronavirus caller tune constantly since the COVID-19 outbreak around 7-8 months ago and want to turn it off, then we have the solution for you.

The coronavirus caller tune was put up by the government to raise awareness about the deadly virus. Earlier, Airtel, Jio, Vodafone and BSNL started playing a recorded message with a coughing sound and later they changed it to Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan talking in Hindi and English.

How to Stop Corona Caller Tune on Airtel?

Simply dial *646*224# and press 1. You will receive a confirmation to stop your caller tune services.

How to Stop Corona Caller Tune on Vodafone?

Send “CANCT” To 144. You will receive a confirmation to stop your caller tune services.

How to Stop Corona Caller Tune on Jio Number?

Send “STOP” To 155223. You will receive a confirmation to stop your caller tune services.

Live TV

How to Stop Corona Caller Tune on BSNL?

Send “UNSUB” To 56700 or 56799. You will receive a confirmation to stop your caller tune services.

Several people have expressed their anger over this caller tune demanding that the government must stop this service. For its part, the government is yet to make any official announcement in this regard.