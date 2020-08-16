Coronavirus COVID-19: Bengaluru based startup DocVita launches new Teleconsultations offerings as demand rises

With the spread of COVID-19, global healthcare has come under considerable stress. But at the same time, the global pandemic has raised new opportunities in the world of health care.

A new segment that emerged and gaining acceptance widely is of TeleCosnultations with Doctors. Many startups and established medical firms have either entered or actively considering for the Doctors TeleConsultation segment.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also spoke about the Electronic Health Record system and said that such systems will make it easier for the patients to get treatment. He said, ''In the coming days the Telemedicine and E-Pharmacy will be attached with the system.''

To assist people in meeting their medical needs in the ongoing pandemic, Bengaluru based DocVita has launched a unique service offering that is a virtual consultation which includes an in-person follow-up without any extra cost. These online services are accessible pan India, and in-person services are currently available in Indore.

The company has plans to launch these in-person services in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi by September 2020.

How it Works:-

People can book appointments with DocVita specialists from the comfort of their home by downloading the DocVita app or calling their customer care on 6366448799. Once a request is registered, the team connects the patient with the relevant specialist, and a video consultation is scheduled.

Before the consultation, the patient has the option to chat with the doctor and share any history relevant to their health concern.

After the consultation, the patient receives a clear prescription with health advice, a treatment plan and a complimentary 5-day follow-up to get any additional queries addressed.

In cases where a physical examination is required to make a conclusive diagnosis, patients can follow up with an in-person visit at no extra cost.



Anmol Arora, CEO, DocVita “To remove the barriers for people to seek timely medical help, we need to make healthcare more accessible and people-centric. Our technology allows us to partner with the patients and helps them manage their health better and support their healthcare goals. We expect telehealth to play a significant role in care delivery during the pandemic and the time thereafter.”

Challenges with TeleHealth :-

1. Patients on telemedicine platforms in India are often left with the impression that doctors don’t spend quality time with them in virtual consultations.

2. patient feels their medical issues arent attended properly and hence that their issues were neglected.

3. Patients experience - doctors often speak to multiple patients on chat, thereby compromising patients experience.

