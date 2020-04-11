Coronavirus COVID-19 cases go past 400 mark in Andhra Pradesh; death toll stands at six

Amaravati: The coronavirus COVID-19 cases breached the 400-mark in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday (April 11) after 24 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus tally in the state currently stands at 405.

Fortunately, now new death has been reported from the state in the last 24 hours, thus keeping the overall toll at 6. So far 11 people, who were tested positive of the virus, have been discharged after receiving treatment in the state

At present, at least 388 COVID-19 positive cases are being treated in designated government hospitals across the state.

In Guntur alone, at least 17 new cases were recorded, all related to the Tablighi Jamaat attendees contacts, while Kurnool had reported five new cases. Kadapa and Prakasam districts reported one new case each, a bulletin from the State Command Control Centre said. With this, the total cases in Kurnool district shot up to 82 and in Guntur to 75.

Till date, 6,958 blood samples were tested in the state, of which 6,553 turned negative. The percentage of positive cases (405) was 5.8.