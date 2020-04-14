Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra jump to 2,334, death toll reaches 160

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has said in a press release that the total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has jumped to 2,334 and 160 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far.

According to Maharashtra government, a total of 352 new cases were recorded in the state in last 24 hours and 11 people have died during the same time period. The total number of coronavirus patients in Mumbai is 1,540 and 101 people have died in the city so far due to the deadly viral disease. In Maharashtra, 229 people have been cured of coronavirus so far.

In Karnataka, two people have died due to coronavirus on Monday (April 13), taking the death toll in the state to 8. According to government official, a 65-year-old male patient from Bangalore died at RGICD, Bangalore on Monday. He was later tested positive for coronavirus.

In Odisha, five COVID-19 patients, all of Bhubaneswar, have recovered and tested negative for the disease.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday and it is expected that during his address to the nation the prime minister will talk about the further course of action to deal with the crisis posed by COVID-19 pandemic. A post from the official Twitter handle of PMO read, "PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday."

Last week, PM Modi held a meeting with state Chief Ministers through video conference and at least 10 CMs had reportedly advocated for an extension of the ongoing shutdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic. While some Chief Ministers advised him to extend it 'at least for the rest of April', some had advocated 'caution' if he decides against extending it.