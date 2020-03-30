Coronavirus COVID-19: Centre not planning to declare emergency in mid-April, says Indian Army

Amid reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is planning to declare emergency in mid-April to tackle the coronavirus menace, the Indian Army on Monday (March 30) clarified that this is absolutely fake news.

Army tweeted saying that people are circulating fake and malicious messages on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid-April and employment of Indian Army, veterans, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme help the civil administration in fighting the coronavirus.

"Fake and malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid April and employment of IndianArmy, Veterans, NCC and NSS to assist the civil administration. It is clarified that this is absolutely FAKE," tweeted Army.

Earlier on Monday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba rejected reports that the Centre was planning to extend the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country. Gauba rejected such claims stressing that their is no such plan.

"I’m surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown," he said.

On Sunday (March 29), PM Modi had said in his first Mann ki Baat address to the nation after the announcement of lockdown that this was the only option to fight coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister apologised to the people of the country for the imposition of lockdown and said that he was aware of the fact that poor were angry with him, but he had no choice other than calling for the lockdown in order to defeat coronavirus.

“I had no choice but to make these decisions to fight the coronavirus... no one wants to take these decisions but if you look at the world, you need to take these decisions,” he said.

"Many people must be angry at me for imposing the lockdown, I understand your problems. The fight with corona is a fight between life and death and we have to win it," added the prime minister.

PM Modi also urged the people of the country to show courage and resolve and follow "Lakshman Rekha" for several days more. The prime minister noted that the fight against the deadly virus is tough and it required tough actions to keep millions of Indians safe.

Total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 1071 on Monday, including 942 active cases, 99 cured/discharged cases and 29 deaths and 1 migrant patient as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.