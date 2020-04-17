Coronavirus COVID-19: Centre suspends all existing visas granted to foreigners till May 3

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday (April 17) said that all existing visas granted to foreigners and all incoming passenger traffic into India through immigration check posts will remain suspended till May 3 due to the continuing coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) press release, those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment and project categories, could be allowed to enter India during this period under special circumstances.

"In the wake of continuing COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to extend the suspension of all existing visas granted to foreigners, except to those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment and project categories, till May 3, 2020," said the PIB press release.

"MHA has further directed that all incoming passenger traffic into India through any of the 107 Immigration Check Posts shall remain suspended till 3rd May, 2020. However, no such restriction would apply to vehicles, planes, ships, conveyance, trains etc. carrying any goods and supplies whether essential or non-essential. Their crew, sailor, driver, helper, cleaner etc. shall be subjected to thorough medical screening for COVID-19," added the PIB release.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India reached 13,835 on Friday, with 1076 new cases in the last 24 hours. Even after the stringent lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has seen a steady rise in the number of cases in the last 10 days or so.

Though the number of cases has been rising, an analysis shows that the rate of doubling of the cases is currently taking place within a span of seven days instead of the earlier period of three days.

Before the lockdown, India’s doubling rate was about three days and for the past seven days, the doubling rate is 6.2 days. The first lockdown in India started on March 25 and ended on April 14. The second lockdown started on April 15 and will end on May 3.