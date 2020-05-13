Coronavirus COVID-19: Congress, TMC, SP, NCP target PM Narendra Modi over Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to revive the COVID-hit economy has been slammed by the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties, Most of the leaders highlighted the lack of details about the economic package and lashed out at the prime minister for failing to address the issue of migrant labourers.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the prime minister has sold the same old wine but in a new bottle. He added that PM Modi has now turned Make In India into Atmnirbhar Bharat and there was nothing new in his address to the nation on Tuesday (May 12).

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala attacked the PM saying his address has only given “the country and the media a HEADLINE”.

“When the ‘blank page’ is filled with ‘Heartfelt Help of People’, the nation and Congress party will respond. The mammoth heart-breaking human tragedy of migrant workers walking back home needed compassion, care & safe return. India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity & failure to address the woes of millions of migrant workers,” he tweeted.

Party MP Manish Tewari tweeted, “@PMOIndia ‘s speech can be summed up in one word — Headline Hunting. A number — 20 lakh crores. No details.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, however, welcomed the announcement and tweeted, “The financial package announced by PM Modi ji was much awaited. Better late than never. We welcome this. Now when details emerge, we would know exactly how different sectors."

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien was sceptical as he said, "We saw the box today. We saw the wrapping paper today. But what is in the product. we don’t know. For that, we have to open the package tomorrow or day after. He (Modi) said 20 lakh crores, 10 per cent of GDP, but (there was a) little asterisk there saying some conditions apply."

The Nationalist Congress Party said the package "should not go the Bihar way". "Let's see how it unfolds. We will wait for the details. But it should not go the way Bihar's package went," Maharashtra Minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that earlier PM Modi had promised to give Rs 15 lakh to every Indian and now he has promised to release an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore. Akhilesh added that the prime minister has made one more false promise and he is not going to fulfill his promise at all.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference on Wednesday (May 13) at 4 om to give details of the special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore.