Coronavirus COVID-19: Delhi government issues new orders on home isolation, institutional quarantine

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party-led government in the national capital on Sunday (June 21) issued fresh orders on home isolation and institutional quarantine for infected persons saying that individuals who are tested positive will be referred to Covid care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness and co-morbities.

"Individuals who are positive will be referred to Covid care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness and co-morbities. Physical assessment to be done for adequate facilities for home isolation so that cluster of cases doesn't develop in locality," said the Delhi government.

The new order added that if an infected person has got adequate facility for home isolation and after clinical assessment it is found that the person has no co-morbidities & doesn't require hospitalisation, the person will be offered to either continue to stay in Covid centre/paid isolation facility or can opt for home isolation.

"Rest will have to continue to stay in Covid care centres as per MoHFW guidelines. Those in home isolation must follow home isolation guidelines by MoHFW and stay in touch with health care providers so if their condition deteriorates, they can be moved to Covid hospitals," noted the Delhi governmment.

It is to be noted that Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday rolled back his order of mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients in the national capital after due to strong objection raised by the AAP government.

Recalling his order, a tweet from Delhi L-G’s office said, “Only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation."