Coronavirus COVID-19: Delhi under lockdown from March 23 till March 31, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (March 22, 2020) announced a complete lockdown in the national capital from March 23 to March 31, barring all essential services.

Addressing the public along with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal said all borders of Delhi with Harayan and Uttar Pradesh will be sealed, but essential items from neighboring states, such as food items like vegetables, milk etc. will keep coming.

"Lockdown in Delhi from Monday 6 a.m. to March 31 midnight. The borders will be sealed and only essential items will be allowed," he said.

All flights -- domestic and international, inter-state buses, trains and metros will be suspended too, he said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an extraordinary situation and calls for extraordinary measures," said Kejriwal as he shared announcements towards containing the spread of the virus.

Delhi has 27 coronavirus cases, he said, of which 21 are from people coming from abroad. Only six people have received the virus, Kejriwal said adding controlling the virus at this stage will be helpful.

He said Delhi is yet to enter the community transmission stage and to prevent the outbreak, he added he is putting Delhi under the lockdown.

Kejriwal said that certain exceptions have been made to ensure essential items are available for purchase and basic services continue to operate.

No public transport services, including operation of private buses, taxis, autorickshaw, rickshaws and e-rickshaws shall be permitted, he said.

"Only DTC buses shall operate at not more than 25 per cent capacity to cater people engaged in essential services."

The Delhi government also issued an order, saying all shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, warehouses, weekly bazaars, etc shall be closed in the city during the lockdown.

"The motorable and unmotorable borders of Delhi with neighbouring states of Delhi and Haryana shall be sealed. All domestic and international flights coming to Delhi will be suspended," it said.

It says all construction and religious activities are also barred during the period.

Kejriwal says people are requested to stay indoors and come out only for basic services within the vicinity of their residence while strictly following the social distancing guidelines.

Government offices dealing with electricity and water issues, law and order, sanitation, as well as print and electronic media offices among others will stay open, he said.

All the restaurants have been ordered shut, and only takeaways and home deliveries will be permitted, Kejriwal said.

During the lockdown, dairies, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps will remain open.

Also, all religious places will be shut during lockdown.

Kejriwal said no certificate will be required from the people if they move during the lockdown.

"No certificate will be required to move across the city. Gathering of five or more people will be barred. All the private establishment will be shut, while the employees should be paid," he said.

On the hoarding of masks and sanitizers, he said it is not just against the law but humanity.

"We did 327 raids and 437 cases have been filed, so far. We will be continuing raiding for hoarding," he said.

Kejriwal said taking preventive steps at this stage will be helpful.