Coronavirus COVID-19: FICCI lauds bold clear directions of PM Modi as nationwide lockdown extended till May 3

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in the country, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) tweeted saying that it appreciates the bold and clear directions of the prime minister.

FICCI said that the steps taken by the Centre are based on data, science and a commitment to lives and FICCI will work closely with the government to help the nation win the war against COVID-19.

"FICCI appreciates the bold clear directions of the PM. These guidelines are made based on data, science and a commitment to lives. FICCI is striving in every way to help India win the war against COVID-19," tweeted FICCI president Dr Sangita Reddy.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that detailed guidelines on lockdown will be issued on April 15 (Wednesday). The prime minister, however, announced lockdown relaxations for daily wagers who have suffered a massive blow due to the 21-day lockdown. He also said that farmers will be given relief ahead of the rabi crop harvest season.

“Keeping in mind the livelihoods of our poor brothers and sisters, provision of limited relaxations in identified places from 20th April has been made. Daily wagers and those who depend on daily earning are my family,” said PM Modi..

The prime minister said that all districts, localities and states will be closely monitored till April 20 and states which will not let hotspots increase could be allowed to resume some important activities, but with certain conditions.

The prime minister also thanked the nation for its collective fight against coronavirus pandemic and the hardships that the people, especially the migrant workers, faced during the 21-day lockdown which he had announced on March 24.

PM Modi also said that the health infrastructure in the country has improved by leaps and bound. He said that labs have come up, beds have increased, more than 600 hospitals are working for coronavirus treatment. These facilities are being added every day. ''Even with our limited resources,'' PM Modi also requested young scientists to come forth and help in creating the coronavirus vaccine.