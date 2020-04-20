Coronavirus COVID-19: Health workers attacked in Bengaluru's Padarayanapura over quarantine rumours

At least 59 people were arrested on Sunday (April 19) in Bengaluru's Padarayanapura after they attacked the civic body officials who had reached the area reportedly to shift suspected coronavirus COVID-19 patients in quarantine. One lady Feeroza has also been arrested in connection with his case and 5 FIRs have been registered.

It is to be noted that Padarayanapura has been declared a red zone and 15 secondary contact of a coronavirus positive patients have been identified by officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The locals attacked the health workers after rumours related to quarantine centres.

The locals attacked the BBMP officials and shouted slogans against them. They also damaged the set up of BBMP and threw away the tables and chairs. Some local residents broke the barricade and removed police post from the area.

Sources told Zee News that some of the people agreed to move to the quarantine centre but some resisted the move. Soon a crowd gathered and roughed up the officials and ASHA workers. They also broke the barricades set up to seal the area.

The small police force accompanying the BBMP officials and ASHA workers failed to control the situation and reinforcement was sent in. The attackers were dispersed after the more police personnel were called in.

Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police had reached the spot after hearing the news and brought the situation under control.

“Lockdown continues, please remain indoors. Tomorrow will be as it was till today. We Understand your situation and appreciate your cooperation,” tweeted Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Bhaskar Rao.

Karnataka has registered a total of 384 COVID-19 cases so farpeople have detected positive for COVID-19, of which 14 people have succumbed to the infection, as per the Union Health Ministry.