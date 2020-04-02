Coronavirus COVID-19 infects 50 doctors, nurses across India, says Health Ministry

New Delhi: Around 50 members of medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, across the country have tested positive for Coronavirus, said a Health Ministry official on Thursday (April 2), while addressing media.

"328 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths have been reported since Wednesday, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,965 and the number of deaths to 50 in the country," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to Lav Aggarwal, 151 persons have recovered from COVID-19 so far, adding "The good news amidst the increase in the number of coronavirus cases is that 151 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the country."

He added, "There are limited cases of doctors on duty testing COVID-19 positive. It is important to follow preventive measures at hospitals."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Cases have increased from tomorrow. Till now, there are 219 patients of coronavirus in Delhi. This includes 51 people who came from abroad and were infected before they came here. 108 cases are from the Markaz. 29 cases are family members of foreign returnees. Four people have died so far including two who were evacuated from the Markaz."

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said "Out of 219, there are only 208 patients as six were discharged, one was migrated and four death. One patient is on the ventilator and five are on oxygen support. 202 patients are stable. Coronavirus has not started to spread in Delhi. Those who were brought out of the Markaz are serious."

Kejriwal said that 2,943 people have been quarantined by the government in Delhi and 31, 307 have been asked to be in home-quarantine, adding "Out of 2,346 people brought from the Markaz Nizamuddin, 1,810 persons quarantined and 536 people admitted to city hospitals. Tests of all 2,346 persons are being done. Due to this, it is possible that the number of COVID19 cases in the city might rise in the coming days."

Delhi's Health Department also stated that a jump in the COVID-19 patients in the capital and is preparing to deal with the situation. A Health Department official told IANS that there are thousands of people in quarantine and the government has to make preparations considering them potential positive cases.

The official said, "The situation is under control. The preparations have to be done in advance. We cannot make arrangements after patient tests positive."