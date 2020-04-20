Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown 2.0: Union Home Ministry allows several economic activities to resume from April 20

Amid the nationwide lockdown which is in place till May 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in India, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has released a new list of services and economic activities which are being allowed to open from Monday (April 20). The exemption will be applicable in only those areas which are less affected by coronavirus.

Union Law and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also tweeted one such list. This includes healthcare, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry. Prasad has said that in some cases the government has given exemptions but these relaxations will not be allowed in the coronavirus containment zones.

During a meeting of the Group of Ministers headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (April 19) it was decided that any relaxation during the lockdown will be as per the guidelines issued by the MHA. The Centre, however, has allowed the state governments to strictly enforce the rules on their own.

Exempted projects and activities

Projects and activities related to co-operative credit societies, non-banking financial institutions, water supply, electricity and communication in rural areas have been exempted.

The MHA has also said that bamboo, coconut, betel nut, cocoa, spices cultivation, harvesting, processing, packaging, fruit and vegetable carts, shops selling sanitary items, grocery and ration shops, dairy and milk booths, poultry, Shops selling meats, fish and fodder, electricians, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters, couriers, DTH and cable services are allowed with certain restrictions.

Data work and call centres

Data work and call centres for the government activities, offices with IT and related services have also been approved but they should not operate with more than 50 per cent staff.

Highways

Motor mechanic shops and dhabas (restaurants) will also open on the highway for truckers with some restrictions.

Rural area

Work in brick kilns and food processing has been approved in the villages. Cold storage and warehouse service will begin.

The fishing business will also be started, which will allow fish feeding, maintenance, processing, packaging, marketing and sales. Hatchery and Commercial Aquarium will also open.

MNREGA

Construction work on roads, irrigation, building, renewable energy and all kinds of industrial projects outside the city will also start from Monday.