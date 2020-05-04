Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown 3.0 begins on May 4: Here's what's allowed and what's not

The nationwide lockdown 3.0 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in India started on Monday (May 4) with some relaxations oin lockdown rules in areas that are in green zone and orange zone. The movement of people and opening of businesses in red zones and containment zones will continue to remain restricted.

What's open in lockdown 3.0:

Red Zones

-All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted; besides, in rural areas, without distinction to the nature of goods, all shops, except in shopping malls are permitted.

-All agriculture activities, e.g., sowing, harvesting, procurement and marketing operations in the agricultural supply chain.

-Animal husbandry activities are fully permitted, including inland and marine fisheries.

-All health services (including AYUSH) are to remain functional

- Banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies to remian functional.

- Operation of homes for children, senior citizens, destitutes, women and widows etc.; and operation of Anganwadis

- Public utilities, e.g., utilities in power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications and internet will remain open, and courier and postal services will be allowed to operate.

- Print and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers etc.

- Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and manufacturing of IT hardware and manufacturing units of packaging material will continue to be permitted.

Orange Zones

All activities which are allowed in Red Zone are permitted in the Orange Zones.

In Orange Zones, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and one passenger only. Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for activities which are permitted by the state governments only. Four wheeler vehicles will be allowed to have only two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

Green Zones

In the Green Zones, all activities are permitted except some activities that are prohibited across the country in all the three zones. Buses will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can remian functional with upto 50 per cent capacity.

All goods traffic is permitted. The MHA has allowed e-commerce firms to deliver non-essential items in orange and green zones.

What's closed in lockdown 3.0

Besides the zone-wise restriction, there are some activities that will remain prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of zones

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by the road will remain prohibited in all zones.

School, college, institutions, hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants, place of large gathering, such as cinema halls, malls, gym, sports complex, social, political, cultural and all kind of gathering, religious place/ place of worship for public will remain shut during the lockdown.