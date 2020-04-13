Coronavirus COVID-19 suspect commits suicide in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A suspected corona patient committed suicide on Sunday (April 12, 2020) in Greater Noida. The deceased committed suicide by jumping off from the seventh floor of Quarantine Center made in Galgotia College.

It is being said that after the patient was suspected of coronavirus he was going through mental stress and he was continuously insisting on going home. Earlier, he had also threatened people about committing suicide.

Soon after the incident was reported, police and health department officials arrived on the spot and took the patient to the State Institute of Medical Sciences where doctors declared him dead.

The person belonged to Noida's Sector 8 slum area and was recently sent to the quarantine centre. This is the first such suicide case reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar after the coronavirus outbreak.

The District Administration has set up Quarantine Center in Galgotia College to keep suspected coronavirus patients.