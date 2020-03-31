Coronavirus COVID-19: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao announces 75% pay cut for elected representatives

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Telangana and other parts of India, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday (March 30) announced a 75% salary cut for himself, state minister and MLAs to provide financial aid to the government amid the outbreak of the deadly virus.

CM KCR also said that other elected representatives, including the Members of Legislative Council and local body representatives, will also face 75% salary cut in April. The Telangana chief minister has also placed state-run corporations, such as the Road Transport Corporation and Tourism Development Corporation, on the same list.

The Telangana CM said that civil servants in the administrative, police and foreign services along with other central service officers will have to forego 60% of their salaries to help the state government in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The retired state government officials will see a 50% cut in their pensions.

“The coronavirus is adversely impacting Telangana’s economic situation. In this background, the state government has to act with caution and foresight,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Earlier, the Telangana CM had said that the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus had left the revenue department with a loss of Rs 12,000 crore.

“The state treasury needs to get Rs 12,000 crore since March 15. Everything is shut — petrol, GST, excise. So, we may have to cut salaries of MLAs and government employees. People have to cooperate – we are in a crisis, this is not a luxury. You have to eat half of what you were eating before,” CM KCR had said.

According to the Telangana government, Class IV outsourcing, contract and retired employees will have to contribute 10% of their salaries.

“For all public sector undertakings and institutions that are receiving government grants employees, like government employees and retirees, there will be a cut in their salaries,” said a statement by Chief Minister's Office.

The decision for salary cut was taken during a high-level review meeting called on Monday to review the financial condition of Telangana due to coronavirus outbreak.

As per the Union Health Ministry at 9:30 PM IST on March 30, the coronavirus cases in India jumped to 1,251 with 32 people succumbing to the disease.