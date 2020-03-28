Coronavirus lockdown: Help those in need by directing them to these hunger relief centres in Delhi

Amid the lockdown due to the rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the Delhi government on Saturday set up several hunger relief centres all over the national capital to help those unable to buy food during this period. Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced the government's initiative, adding that anyone can get free lunch and dinner at these centres. The centres have been mapped by the Chief Minister's Office.

"On the directions of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the government has operationalised 568 Hunger Relief Centres in schools, apart from 238 night shelters. We have the capacity to feed lunch and dinner to approximately 4 lakh persons daily. No one will have to go hungry during the lockdown," tweeted the CMO Delhi.

The Delhi government has asked the people to follow the map provided and direct those in need to these centres. "Please help people who cannot buy food during lock-down in Delhi. This #HungerReliefCentres in Delhi is run by the Delhi government and anyone can get free lunch and dinner," said a statement.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Delhi government has built the capacity to feed at least four lakh people and appealed migrant workers to not leave the city. "We have built the capacity to feed at least four lakh people from today onwards. We are also distributing food in over 500 schools and 238 night shelters. I have asked MLAs to request migrant workers to not leave Delhi as we have made arrangements for all. I will appeal that initiative of lockdown taken by the Prime Minister is necessary to contain this epidemic. If people will migrate then COVID-19 cases will rise," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference.

He said that the government has deployed flying squads in each district to distribute food packets to the needy. "Our flying squads are patrolling in each district and distributing food packets to the needy. From tomorrow, the distribution process will be carried out smoothly and food will reach everywhere. I thank all who are coming together in this initiative of feeding the people," Kejriwal stated.

He asserted that the government has started distributing ration for April amid the nationwide lockdown."The ration is available at 1,000 ration shops in Delhi. From today onwards, 7.5 kg of ration will be distributed free of cost among 71 lakh people. MLAs will ensure the social distancing at ration shops," he said.

The central government has imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country from March 25 onwards in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are over 800 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported so far.