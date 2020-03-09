Coronavirus outbreak: 3-year-old tests positive in Kerala, India cases jump to 40

Kerala: A 3-year-old child was detected coronavirus positive in Kerala, on Monday (March 9, 2020). The child had the travel history of Italy and presently he has been kept in isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College. This is the first child case reported in India till date and his samples are sent for examination at the NiV lab at Alappuzha.

With the confirmation of this case, Kerala reported a total of six coronaviruses positive case. The first five cases reported in India were also from Kerala having the travel history from Italy. The other cities in India were positive cases of coronavirus have been reported include - Delhi, Jaipur, Agra and Telangana, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu.

The two cases from Ladakh had the travel history to Iran and the one from Tamil Nadu had the travel history to Oman.

The person who was detected positive in Telangana is recovering in Gandhi government general hospital in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the authorities are awaiting results of three patients for Covid-19 infection, who are presently in isolation wards at Gandhi government general hospital

In order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, the Karnataka government has also announced holidays for classes KJG and UKG in Bengaluru North, South and Rural Districts. Earlier, the primary schools in the national capital and Jammu and Kashmir will also remain shut till March 31.

India till now has reported 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which includes 37 active cases of coronavirus, with 3 being discharged. In order to spread awareness, special COVID-19 mobile phone caller tune was also launched by all telecom operators with basic infection prevention messages played when a caller dials-out.

The global death toll has gone high up to 3,825, and the number of cases reported is 109,632.