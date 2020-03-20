हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: Railway employee suspended for hiding son's Europe travel history

South Western Railway suspended an employee on Thursday (March 19, 2020), for allegedly hiding her son`s travel history who returned from Spain. The employee`s son has now been kept under isolation.

Coronavirus outbreak: Railway employee suspended for hiding son&#039;s Europe travel history

Hubbali: South Western Railway suspended an employee on Thursday (March 19, 2020), for allegedly hiding her son`s travel history who returned from Spain. The employee`s son has now been kept under isolation.

Earlier it was reported that the man had a travel history of Italy- among the worst affected countries by Coronavirus. He was working in Germany and had taken a flight from Spain to return to India.

In an order issued by the General Manager of South Western Railway, the employee was further asked to leave the headquarter without obtaining permission from the competent authority.

The suspended Railway Officer is posted in Bengaluru. According to the official data, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 206, according to ICMR. Timely diagnosis and isolation have been considered vital to check the spread of the deadly disease. 
 

Tags:
CoronavirusSouth Western railwayCOVID-19
Next
Story

Delhi court sends accused in J-K DSP terrorist links case to police custody

Must Watch

PT17M28S

Nirbhaya case convicts wept bitterly in their cells hours before the execution