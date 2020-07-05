हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Coronavirus peak in Delhi has ended: Dr Sandeep Budhiraja panel member to fight COVID-19 crisis

As the number of recovered cases in Delhi is on the rise, Dr Sandeep Budhiraja claims that the novel coronavirus peak in Delhi has come to an end.

Coronavirus peak in Delhi has ended: Dr Sandeep Budhiraja panel member to fight COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: As the number of recovered cases in Delhi is on the rise, Dr Sandeep Budhiraja claims that the novel coronavirus peak in Delhi has come to an end.

Budhiraja is one of five members of a panel constituted by the Delhi government to tackle the COVID-19 crisis in the national capital. 

The panel was formed to guide the government on areas where strengthening of infrastructure is required to better manage the pandemic.

Budhiraja is the group medical director of Max Hospital. He had performed the first plasma therapy in India for a COVID patient back in April 2020.

Meanwhile, Delhi till July 5 has recorded 97200 confirmed cases which includes 25940 active cases, 68256 cured cases and 3004 deaths. The recovery rate is over 70 per cent.

