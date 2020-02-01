Coronavirus scare: 52,332 flight passengers screened; 97 samples tested, found negative

A total of 52,332 passengers from 326 flights on Saturday stand screened in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in China, according to the data released by the Centre. 97 symptomatic travellers picked up by the IDSP have been referred to the isolation facilities. 98 samples have been tested of which 97 have been found to be negative. The earlier positive case found in Kerala is being monitored and is stable.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan chaired a review meeting on preparedness for management of the virus with senior officers of the Ministry.

Cabinet Secretary also held a high-level review meeting on the preparedness for virus with Secretaries of Health, Civil Aviation, Textiles, Pharmaceutical, DHR, and Dte. General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). Cabinet Secretary has held five review meetings so far.

In addition, Secretary (HFW) had a video conference to review the process of screening passengers from different countries. Apart from passengers coming from China and Hong Kong, passengers coming on flights from Singapore and Thailand shall also be universally screened at the airports, henceforth.

Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary (Civil Aviation), Health Secretaries from all states for the 21 airports, Airport Public Health Officers from these airports, along with representatives from Bureau of Immigration, Customs Department were present.