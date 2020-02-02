Coronavirus scare: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese citizens

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus infection in China and other parts of the world, India on Sunday (February 2) temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in Beijing.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing said that travel to India on E-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect due to certain current developments. The Embassy added that the suspension also applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in China.

“Due to certain current developments, travel to India on E-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect. This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People’s Republic of China”, the Indian Embassy in Beijing tweeted.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing also noted that anyone who have a compelling reason to visit India may get in touch with officials at the Embassy of India in Beijing or the Indian consulates in Shanghai or Guangzhou, and the Indian Visa Application Centres in these cities to get their visa.

"Holders of already issued E-visas may note that these are no longer valid. All those who have a compelling reason to visit India may contact the Embassy of India in Beijing or the Indian consulates in Shanghai or Guangzhou,and the Indian Visa Application Centres in these cities," the Embassy said in another tweet.

Holders of already issued E-visas may note that these are no longer valid.

The Centre took this step hours after the second positive case of coronavirus was confirmed in Kerala. “We have to isolate people. People coming from China should take precautions. I have assured Kerala health minister of all possible support,” Union minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.

It is to be noted that the coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 300 people, infected 14,562 others and spread to over 20 countries , including India, the US and the UK.