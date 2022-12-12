Cosmup Academy’s Makeup Course is set to change conventional beauty standards

You might have heard about people practicing Makeup as just a hobby, and nothing more. However, in today's time, it has become a billion-dollar industry, and thousands of makeup enthusiasts are opting for a professional makeup artist as their full-time career every day.

Identifying this opportunity, Kelly Gomez (Co-Founder at Cosmup Academy) saw a dream to make Makeup Education accessible to as many people as she could, and that is how Cosmup Academy came to life.

“Makeup is at its full glory across the world, and therefore many Makeup Academies are emerging every other day. Unfortunately, most of them teach through their conventional methods and don’t have the technical knowledge about Makeup as an art. And that’s where Cosmup fills the gap,” says Kelly,

With an experience of over 10 years in the industry, Kelly is a renowned makeup artist who has traveled across the world, working with market giants such as Vogue, The Cosmopolitan, Flipkart, Jabong, Asos, and many more. The Cosmup Academy was started with the simple thought of bringing makeup education to one’s fingertips in the remotest of areas of the country. They have set a new bar by delivering high-quality, Live learning to thousands of students across the globe.

Kelly further elaborates, "In India, Makeup is all about glitter and Vibrant shades. However, makeup in a real sense should not look like it. It should look natural in a way that no one can identify that you have applied Makeup. And that’s what we teach at Cosmup – No Makeup, Makeup"

They believe that students should be thorough with trends of the time and emphasize them to upgrade constantly. To serve this, they conduct month-long masterclasses to keep their students up to date.

Unlike other Makeup Academies, their curriculum not only includes makeup lessons but also covers modules to train the candidates for promoting their business and generating revenue through makeup services. They claim that their past students have successfully generated thousands of client leads through the marketing techniques which they have taught in their classes.

More About Cosmup Academy

Cosmup offers courses in the field of beauty, including Hair, Nails, and Makeup. They currently have more than 15,000 students from more than 20 Countries across the globe. They aim to reach a learner base of 100,000 by the end of 2023.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer Connect Initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)