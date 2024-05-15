‘Countries That Go To Court...’: EAM S Jaishankar Fires ‘Mind Game’ Jibe At Western Media Over Indian Polls 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hit out at western media on Tuesday over ‘negative’ coverage of polls in India, saying that the countries that must go to court for deciding polling results should refrain from giving ‘gyan’ on conducting elections.

The EAM was addressing an interaction following the launch of his book ‘Why Bharat Matters’ Bangla edition in Kolkata. He slammed the western countries, Jaishankar highlighted that old habits die hard. He said that they have influenced the world for the last 200 years, so they are unable to give up their ‘old habits’.

"They (Western countries) do want to influence us because many of these countries feel that they have influenced this world for the last 70–80 years...Western countries actually feel that they have influenced the world for the last 200 years. How do you expect someone who has been in that position to give up those old habits so easily," the EAM said at the event, reported ANI.

According to him, the Indian voter doesn't share the Western media's desire for a particular "class of people" to control the nation, and they are "disturbed" by this. He added that why does India receive such a negative image in these newspapers? Because of their perception, India does not conform to their ideal of what it should really be.

“They want people, ideology, or a way of life. They want that class of people to rule this country, and they are disturbed when the Indian population feels otherwise," reported ANI, quoting Jaishankar.

He said that at times, the western media has openly endorsed candidates or political parties. “They don't hide their preference. They are very smart; somebody has been doing this dominance game for 300 years; they learn a lot; (anubhavi log hain, chatur log hain); they are experienced and clever people," the EAM remarked, terming it a'mind game.’

He further appreciated the voters' turnout in all four phases of Lok Sabha elections that have happened so far.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are being conducted in seven phases, with the vote counting slated for June 4th.