New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot has strongly condemned the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the alleged National Herald money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. Gehlot even warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged misuse of central agencies to settle scores with political rivals.

"Law is the same for everyone but questioning someone till 12 midnight is wrong. Which crime or money laundering has taken place? Where there is loot of trillions, they do not inquire," Rajasthan Chief Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: I would like to tell Modi ji that God gave you the chance to be the PM of the country...Don't make CBI, Income Tax, or ED treat the people of the country like this, or else the country will not spare you either: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/BmmOqiTaeT — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Hitting out at PM Modi, Gehlot said, "I would like to tell PM Modi that God gave you the chance to be the PM of the country. Don`t make CBI, Income Tax, or ED treat the people of the country like this, or else the country will not spare you either."

Gehlot made these remarks came in wake of Rahul Gandhi`s questioning by the ED in the National Herald case. He also asked the Prime Minister to address other issues in the country.

"Be it the BJP or the RSS, everyone is looting, they are not paying attention to it. Prime Minister should come forward and address on inflation, unemployment, tension, violence," he added.

Rahul Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi after 10 hours of questioning in the National Herald case and has been asked to rejoin the investigation again on Tuesday.

Congress leader Harish Rawat also said that the party will continue this fight. "We will continue this fight. The struggle of Congress party will continue until they (Central government) try to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi and our party," Rawat told reporters.

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil also said that the party had been fighting for truth. "The country is standing with Rahul Gandhi. We are fighting for the truth. We will sit and discuss with our party chief and take the decision about the further steps to be taken," said Gohil.

Several senior leaders of the party including Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Shakti Sinh Gohil, Anil Chaudhry, Randeep Singh Surjewala, a few MPs and workers were also detained at various Police Stations in Delhi on Monday.

Congress leaders and workers had staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons of Rahul Gandhi. Various leaders including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took part in the party`s Satyagraha march.

Rahul Gandhi, the 51-year-old politician, who entered the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 am after starting from the Congress office on Akbar Road, was accompanied by a large group of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

He is being questioned by an Assistant Director level officer-- the investigating officer of the case--supervised by a Deputy Director and a Joint Director. Another officer is learnt to be typing Rahul Gandhi`s statement which is being recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.