Couple dies after falling off terrace of Bengaluru pub, fall recorded on camera

BENGALURU: A couple died after falling off from the terrace of a pub located at Church Street in Bengaluru. The couple has been identified as Pawan and Vedha. Pawan was a software engineer working for IBM.

The man and the woman were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

The tragic incident, which took place last night, was also recorded on camera.

Live TV

The incident was reported when Bengaluru's Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar was on his routine night inspection.

Some media reports from Bengaluru claimed that the husband and wife were getting down from the third floor of the building when they had an accidental fall.

They fell into an opening on the second floor and landed on the ground.

The CCTVs installed at the place has revealed negligence on part of the pub owners, who claimed that the man and the woman were in an inebriated condition and were fighting with each other which led to their tragic fall resulting in their death.