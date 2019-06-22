close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bengaluru Couple

Couple dies after falling off terrace of Bengaluru pub, fall recorded on camera

The tragic incident, which took place last night, was also recorded on camera.

Couple dies after falling off terrace of Bengaluru pub, fall recorded on camera
Image for representational use only

BENGALURU: A couple died after falling off from the terrace of a pub located at Church Street in Bengaluru. The couple has been identified as Pawan and Vedha. Pawan was a software engineer working for IBM.

The man and the woman were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved. 

The tragic incident, which took place last night, was also recorded on camera.

 

Live TV

 

The incident was reported when Bengaluru's Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar was on his routine night inspection.

Some media reports from Bengaluru claimed that the husband and wife were getting down from the third floor of the building when they had an accidental fall.

They fell into an opening on the second floor and landed on the ground. 

The CCTVs installed at the place has revealed negligence on part of the pub owners, who claimed that the man and the woman were in an inebriated condition and were fighting with each other which led to their tragic fall resulting in their death.

Tags:
Bengaluru CoupleBengaluru pubBengaluru couple fall from pub terraceKarnataka
Next
Story

Pilatus aircraft deal: CBI raids residence of Robert Vadra's close aide, registers case

Must Watch

PT15M2S

Top 5 Agenda: 5 Big news to be the whole day's agenda today