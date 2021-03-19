Couple ties knot at the farmer protest site to support farmer's agitation in Rewa

Rewa: In an unusual way of extending support to farmers protest against the Centre’s farm laws, a couple tied the knot on Thursday (March 18) at an agitation site in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters after marriage, the groom, Sachin Singh said, "The farmer’s agitation is going on since January 3. Farmers have been demanding the repeal of three black laws as they are not in the interest of farmers. Farmers will organise every function here. Birthdays have also been celebrated here. We will not leave until these laws are repealed."

Sachin’s father Ramjit Singh who is affiliated with Madhya Pradesh Kisan Sabha said they wanted to deliver a strong message to the government that they will not leave the site until farm laws are repealed.

"We wanted to give a strong message to the government that we will not leave this site until we win this fight," said Ramjit Singh.

Farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

