Court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad for six weeks for medical treatment

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday allowed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, to travel abroad for six weeks for medical treatment.

The court allowed Vadra to travel to the US and Netherlands but he has been barred from flying to London. Vadra later withdrew his travel request to London. While granting the permission to Vadra, Court said in case any look out circular is issued against him, it will remain suspended for six weeks.

Vadra is facing legal heat in a case of money laundering related to purchase of a property worth 1.9 million pounds in London. He was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case involving overseas properties owned by him. It is to be noted that Vadra is scheduled to appear before the ED again on Tuesday.

Vadra was granted anticipatory bail in the case on April 1 but he was ordered not to fly out of India without prior permission. The court also asked Vadra not to tamper with any evidence and influence any witness in the case.

An anticipatory bail was also granted to Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora in the same case. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had issued a notice to Vadra and Arora after a plea was filed by the ED challenging anticipatory bail granted to them. The court asked for a reply from the duo and the next date of hearing was scheduled for July 17.