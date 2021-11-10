COVID-19: 11,466 new infections in India, active caseload now lowest in 264 days

New Delhi: India recorded 11,466 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday (November 10, 2021) morning. With this, the country's tally of coronavirus infections has increased to 3,43,88,579, while the active caseload has dropped to 1,39,683, the lowest in 264 days.

A decrease of 955 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The active cases account for less than 1% of the total infections and currently stand at 0.41%.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 33 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 136 consecutive days now.

While the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.90 per cent, the weekly positivity rate was at 1.20 per cent.

460 fresh fatalities were also reported across India and the death toll due to the disease has now climbed to 4,61,849. 11,961 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours and took the total number of recoveries to 3,37,87,047.

Meanwhile, with the administration of over 52 lakh vaccine doses on Tuesday, the cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 109.63 crore. The health ministry stated that more than 16.13 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

