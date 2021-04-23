COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh imposes 7-hour long night curfew from April 24

New Delhi: After Telangana, now Andhra Pradesh government on Friday (April 23) announced night curfew to be imposed in the state starting April 24 in view of rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19. As per the notification, the curfew will remain in effect from 10 pm to 5 am next morning until month-end.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced free COVID-19 vaccination for people between 18 to 45 starting May 1.

Andhra Pradesh's Principal Secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) Anil Kumar Singhal has said that the Covid situation in the state is under control. "The situation in the state is under control and there is no shortage of either beds or oxygen in the hospitals," said Singhal on Thursday. As per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said the 104 call centre has been strengthened, which has already started receiving an increasing number of calls.

"The number of staff at the helpdesks at district-level has also been enhanced," said the senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

On April 22, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,759 new COVID-19 cases, raising the overall tally beyond 9.97 lakh, while the state`s active cases reached 66,944. However, on a positive note, 3,992 more persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries over 9.22 lakh.

