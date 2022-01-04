हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

Covid-19: Bengal sees highest ever single day spike, flights from Mumbai, Delhi only thrice a week

Flights from Mumbai and Delhi will be allowed thrice weekly - Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with effect from January 5. The situation will be reviewed depending on COVID cases in the state.

Covid-19: Bengal sees highest ever single day spike, flights from Mumbai, Delhi only thrice a week
Pic courtesy: Pixabay (representational purpose)

Kolata: Today on January 4, Bengal recorded the highest-ever single day infection of 9,073 Covid-19 cases, the Health department said.  Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation informing it of the state government's decision to allow domestic flights from Mumbai and Delhi only thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from January 5, in view of the current COVID19 situation.

West Bengal Additional Chief Secretaray BP Gopalika informs Civil aviation ministry that flights from Mumbai and Delhi will be allowed thrice weekly - Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with effect from January 5. The situation will be reviewed depending on COVID cases in the state.

 

 

Today, West Bengal has also seen 3,768 recoveries and 16 deaths today. Active cases stand at 25,475. The state saw a hike of 49% Covid cases in a single day.

Earlier on Sunday (January 2), the West Bengal government on introduced several restrictions to stem the transmission of the coronavirus. As per the restrictions, only essential services will be permitted from 10 pm to 5 am. All shopping malls and markets can remain open till 10 pm but with half their capacities.  Cinema halls and theatres can operate with 50 per cent capacity. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have been closed from Monday (January 3). 

Gyms,  spas, salons, beauty parlours have also been shut from Monday. All tourist attractions, including the zoos, entertainment parks to be closed. 

All direct flights temporarily suspended from the United Kingdom to Kolkata with effect from January 3. 

West BengalCOVID-19Coronavirus
