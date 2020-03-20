Singer Kanika Kapoor attended Lucknow party days before she tested positive for coronavirus: Check who else was there

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The singer took to the social media platform, Instagram, to announce that she was infected. Kanika and her family are in complete quarantine right now, she added in the post.

She had returned recently from a trip to London following which she attended a party on March 15 hosted by Ahmed Akbar Dumpy in Dalibagh, Lucknow. This party was attended by several people including senior politicians.

Kanika developed coronavirus symptoms - mild fever, cold and running nose on March 18 and was admitted to King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow for a check-up.

After being tested positive for COVID-19, she has been kept in an isolation ward at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) hospital in Lucknow. Reportedly, she attended some four parties in this time period with 300-400 people in attendance.

Social media is flooded with messages for the singer - some showing support for the singer, others a little angry over reports of why she attended parties after her London trip.

The following people attended the party on March 15--1) BJP MP Dushyant Singh, 2) Vasundhara Singh, wife of UP Health Minister Jayapratap Singh, 3) Vinayak, son of Dushyant Singh, is a student of class 10, 4) Niharika Raje, wife of Dushyant Singh, 5) Vasundhara Raje, former Rajasthan chief minister, 6) Singer Kanika Kapoor, 7) Adil Ahmed, interior designer, extremely close to Vasundhara Raje and nephew of UP leader Akbar Ahmed Dumpy, 8) Neha Prasad, wife of Congress leader Jitin Prasad, 9) Unknown, 10 and 11) Two daughters of Nawab of Rampur and 12. Unknown.

Her mother, father, grandmother including two servants stay at their Lucknow residence.

Meanwhile, after she tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus, Vasundhara Raje, her son Dushyant Singh and Uttar Pradesh health minister Jaipratap Singh have undergone self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.