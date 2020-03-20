COVID-19: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation amends earlier shut down order, exempts essential services

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's earlier order of Mumbai's complete shut has been amended. The shut down will include schools, cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, Malls/Mill compound, Spa centers, clubs, Pubs, discotheque, SGNP, Amusement Parks, etc, besides any mass congregation.

The BMC has also ordered to shut down all private, corporate and other establishments.

However, the establishments providing essential services like drinking water, sewerage services, Banking services, and RBI; telephone and internet services; rail and transportation services; food, vegetable groceries; hospitals, medical centers, medical stores; electricity, petroleum, oil, and energy, will be excluded from the BMC order.

Media, port, IT services, any other essential services, along with the production/manufacturing process which requires continuity will also continue to function with 50 per cent staff strength.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that all offices and shops apart from essential services will remain closed till March 31 in major cities, including Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur.

In his address to the state, CM Thackeray said, "In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur - which have international airports, all shops (other than essentials) and offices to remain closed till March 31, 2020."

He further added, "The state government has ordered the complete shutdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, except essential services and public transport. This is not a holiday, avoid crowding. Banks to remain open in the state."

Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that 52 cases have tested positive so far in the state including three new cases.