COVID-19: Centre lifts ban on export of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday (June 10) announced that the Centre had decided to lift the ban on export of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), which has been touted as a potential cure for coronavirus COVID-19 by many including US President Donald Trump

In a tweet, the minister said, "Department of Pharmaceuticals has approved the lifting of ban on Export of Hydroxychloroquine API as well as formulations. Manufacturers except SEZ/EOU Units have to supply 20 per cent production in the domestic market. DGFT has been asked to issue formal notification in this regard."

Soon after Gowda's announcement, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a notification which will amend the Export Policy of diagnostic kits, laboratory reagents and diagnostic apparatus.

"The notification No. 59 dated 04.04.2020 is amended to the extent that only diagnostic kits/reagents as described in para 1(A) and all diagnostic instruments/apparatus/reagents as described in para 1(B) falling under any HS code, including HS codes specified above, are 'restricted' for exports whether as an individual item or as a part of any diagnostic kits/reagent," says the notification by DGFT which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Interestingly, some studies claim that HCQ cannot prevent coronavirus, others have found that this anti-malarial drug does not aid or expedite the recovery of patients infected by COVID-19.

It is to be noted that few weeks ago the World Health Organisation (WHO) also dropped HCQ from its global study into experimental treatments for the deadly viral disease but it resume the trial of HCQ few days ago.

Several world leaders have personally raised the request with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the export of HCQ to their respective countries. From the US to Latin America to Europe, the request has come from several places. India has also got requests from Gulf countries regarding this drug.