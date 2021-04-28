COVID-19 Chandigarh to impose night curfew, weekend lockdown from April 29

Chandigarh: The administration of the Union Terrirtory of Chandigarh on Wednesday decided to impose a 'Corona curfew' or a night curfew effective from 6 pm on April 29 till 5 am every day to contain the increasing COVID-19 cases.

All shops, malls, multiplexes etc. have been ordered to close by 5 pm every day while all non-essential activities are prohibited during the night curfew, until further orders the administration said.

While, also a weekend curfew from 5 am on Saturday to 5 am on Monday has been imposed. Only essential activities will be allowed during the weekend curfew.

All educational institutions, school, colleges, coaching institutions, libraries etc will remain closed till May 15, the order stated.

Notably, Chandigarh has already imposed a night curfew from April 7. Gatherings, parties and non-essential activities have not been allowed between 10 pm to 5 am, whereas, the restaurants have also been directed to shut down by 10 pm.