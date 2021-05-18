COVID-19: Daily recoveries over 4 lakh for first time, vaccination coverage exceeds 18.44cr

New Delhi: In a first, India’s daily COVID-19 recoveries crossed the 4 lakh mark in a single day, the health ministry said on Tuesday (May 18).

A total of 4,22,436 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the average daily recovery of more than 3,55,944 cases has been recorded in the last 14 days.

In a significant decline in the number of new cases, 2,63,533 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. The national recovery rate has grown further to touch 85.60%.

The daily new COVID cases being registered in India are now less than 3 lakh consecutively for the second day. A net decline of 1,63,232 cases was recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

India’s total active caseload has decreased to 33,53,765 today. Eight states cumulatively account for 69.01% of the active cases.

On the vaccination front, the country reached over 18.44 crore on Tuesday.

A total of 18,44,53,149 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,87,638 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

6,69,884 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 59,39,290 across 36 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive.

Live TV