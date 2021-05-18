हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19: Daily recoveries over 4 lakh for first time, vaccination coverage exceeds 18.44cr

A total of 4,22,436 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the average daily recovery of more than 3,55,944 cases has been recorded in the last 14 days.

COVID-19: Daily recoveries over 4 lakh for first time, vaccination coverage exceeds 18.44cr
File Photo

New Delhi: In a first, India’s daily COVID-19 recoveries crossed the 4 lakh mark in a single day, the health ministry said on Tuesday (May 18).

A total of 4,22,436 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the average daily recovery of more than 3,55,944 cases has been recorded in the last 14 days.

In a significant decline in the number of new cases, 2,63,533 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. The national recovery rate has grown further to touch 85.60%.

The daily new COVID cases being registered in India are now less than 3 lakh consecutively for the second day. A net decline of 1,63,232 cases was recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

India’s total active caseload has decreased to 33,53,765 today. Eight states cumulatively account for 69.01% of the active cases.

On the vaccination front, the country reached over 18.44 crore on Tuesday.

A total of 18,44,53,149 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,87,638 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

6,69,884 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 59,39,290 across 36 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCovid-19 vaccination
Next
Story

India to take part in Global Health Summit co-hosted by Italy, EU on May 21

Must Watch

PT10M56S

Rescue operation of Indian Navy in Arabian Sea continues, Oil Rig Sagar Bhushan trapped in sea