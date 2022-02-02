हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Covid-19: Delhi records 3,028 new cases, Mumbai has 1,128 fresh infections - check figures of all Metros

Bengaluru Urban saw 8,850 cases while Chennai accounted for 2,054 fresh cases. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases in Telangana with 747 infections

Covid-19: Delhi records 3,028 new cases, Mumbai has 1,128 fresh infections - check figures of all Metros
Pic: IANS (file photo)

New Delhi: The capital reported 3,028 new cases in the past 24 hours on Wednesday (February 2, 2022). Delhi also saw 27 fatalities and 4,679 recoveries, with the active cases standing at 14,870. The positivity rate is 4.73%.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,128 new coronavirus infections and 10 fatalities on Wednesday. The financial capital of the country recorded more than 1,000 cases after a gap of two days. The caseload in the metropolis rose to 10,48,521 while death toll reached 16,640, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 803 new cases and seven fatalities. The positivity rate or infections found per 100 tests increased to 2.44 per cent from 1.55 per cent a day before.

Down south, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 747, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (177) and Ranga Reddy (134) districts. Telangana recorded 2,646 new cases, but the number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 3,603 people recuperating from the infectious disease.

In Karnataka, Bengaluru Urban saw 8,850 cases. After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second-highest number of cases in Karnataka with 1,209 cases. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,36,425 cases.

In Tamil Nadu, Chennai accounted for 2,054 fresh cases, followed by Coimbatore with 1,696 fresh infections.

On the whole, India recorded 1,61,386 new Covid-19 cases, 1,733 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,97,975, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday. The active cases stand at 16,21,603. A decrease of 1,21,456 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,81,109 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,95,11,307.

The active cases comprise 3.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 94.91 per cent.

