Covid-19: Delhi sees 30 fatalities, 3674 fresh cases as positivity rate falls to 6.37%

New Delhi: Delhi logged 3,674 cases with a positivity rate of 6.37 per cent, while 30 more fatalities were reported, according to data shared by the city's health department on Sunday (January 30).

On Saturday, the national capital had reported 4,483 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.41 per cent. As many as 28 deaths were also reported.

According to the latest update, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,27,489 and the death toll to 25,827. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 57,686, it said.

On Friday, Delhi had recorded 4,044 cases with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent and 25 deaths. The day before, on Thursday, it recorded 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 per cent and 34 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000 mark.

