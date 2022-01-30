हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records over 2.34 lakh new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, Kerala adds most

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 2,34,281 new Covid-19 cases, 893 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,94,091, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (January 30, 2022). The active cases stand at 18,84,937.

A decrease of 1,19,396 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 3,52,784 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,87,13,494.

The active cases comprise 4.59 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 94.21 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.50 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.40 per cent, according to the ministry. 

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​165.70 crore.

"More than 75% of the eligible population in the country is fully vaccinated," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. 

Kerala contributes most cases 

Kerala logged 50,812 new infections and eight COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, taking the infection count to 59,31,945 and the death toll to 53,191. According to the health department, 47,649 persons recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of total cured to 55,41,834.

Covid-19 review meeting

Meanwhile, Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday held Covid-19 review meeting with five eastern states and asked them to remain vigilant despite a decline in active coronavirus cases. 

As per the official release, state health ministers, principal secretaries/ additional chief secretaries and information commissioners of Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal were present in the meeting. 

“While the active cases in most of the states and the positivity rate have shown a fall in the last two weeks, we still need to be vigilant and not lower our guard," Mandaviya said in the meeting. 

“It is important to analyse at the state level the proportion of vaccinated and unvaccinated of the hospitalised cases, the deaths and those on ventilators and oxygen support," he added. 

