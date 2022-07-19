New Delhi: Corona has once again intruded the Ganguly family. The virus entered Sourav Ganguly's inner circle as it has infected his mother Nirupa Ganguly. According to sources, she lives at home and hasn't been out of the house lately. Recently, she was taken to Woodlands Hospital due to fever, cold, cough and discomfort. At Woodlands Hospital, preliminary tests are underway. It is known that he has no other illness except cold and cough. He is under treatment at the hospital under Dr. Saptarshi Basu.

Sourav Ganguly's family history with Covid-19

Sourav's mother was also infected with Corona before. She was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in September last year due to corona. A five-member medical board was formed last year under the leadership of physician Saptarshi Bose. Sourav Gangopadhyay's mother got infected with corona after two vaccinations of the vaccine.

Sourav's brother Snehashis Ganguly was also infected at the end of 2021. Sourav himself was admitted to the hospital due to corona. Corona once again entered the Ganguly residence.

Covid-19 cases rising across country again

It is clear from the statistics given by the Union Ministry of Health that the corona infection is increasing all over the country. The infection is increasing rapidly. But, hopefully, it's not as deadly as it used to be. The fourth wave shows slightly different symptoms from the first, second, and third waves. Symptoms like fever, upset stomach, cough, sore throat, headache, body and hand pain are seen in high doses. Which is very similar to dengue and flu symptoms. However, many of those who are getting sick have difficulty

breathing, vomiting, slurred speech, and fainting.

